Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
Data Scientist

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà Văn phòng Symphony, Phố Chu Huy Mân, Vinhomes Riverside, Phúc Lợi, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Data Scientist to lead complex data science projects and drive strategic insights. This role requires expertise in statistical modeling, machine learning, and data storytelling to influence business decisions and product strategy. The ideal candidate should have strong collaboration skills, the ability to independently solve problems, and a self-driven approach to continuous learning.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and implement advanced statistical models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Product, Engineering, Marketing, etc.) from different lines of business to understand requirements and deliver actionable insights.
• Execute analytics projects, including data extraction, cleaning, modeling, and interpreting results, while collaborating with senior team members on data-driven solutions.
• Translate complex analytical outcomes into clear, business-friendly insights and recommendations.
• Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior data scientists and analysts.
• Evaluate and recommend new tools, techniques, and technologies to improve analytical capabilities.
• Ensure the integrity, accuracy, and usability of data sources and models.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: TechnoPark Tower, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Hanoi, Việt Nam

