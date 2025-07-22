Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD

ABOUT FPT SOFTWARE

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, is a leading global IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With 33,000+ employees in 88 offices across 30 countries, we serve 1,100+ clients, including 96 Fortune 500 companies.

We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.

JOB OVERVIEW

We are looking for a passionate and detail-oriented Middle/Senior Java developer to join our team for a high-impact project with global client. This is your opportunity to work on cutting-edge financial technologies and contribute to the stability, scalability, and performance of mission-critical systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

- Work with Client’s designers and product owners to deliver production-ready source code based upon assigned features and requirements.

- Test and remediate issues found during development in accordance with accepted quality control practices.