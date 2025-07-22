Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/08/2025
FPT Software

Lập trình viên Java

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Đến 3,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: F

- Town 3, 3 Võ Chí Công, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, TP. Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Đến 3,200 USD

ABOUT FPT SOFTWARE
FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, is a leading global IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With 33,000+ employees in 88 offices across 30 countries, we serve 1,100+ clients, including 96 Fortune 500 companies.
We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.
JOB OVERVIEW
We are looking for a passionate and detail-oriented Middle/Senior Java developer to join our team for a high-impact project with global client. This is your opportunity to work on cutting-edge financial technologies and contribute to the stability, scalability, and performance of mission-critical systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work with Client’s designers and product owners to deliver production-ready source code based upon assigned features and requirements.
- Test and remediate issues found during development in accordance with accepted quality control practices.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

