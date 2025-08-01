Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Mức lương Từ 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 8F, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

• To provide the best IT financial services, we are looking for talented people with experience and skills in financial institutions or the information service industry.

• The Middle Developer will develop IT service, and main job is to write, debug, and test program codes for information service and credit evaluation solutions.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3 to 5 years of hands-on development experience in Java and its frameworks (Spring Framework, Spring boot)

• Experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices

• Experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript

• Experience with Docker/Kubernetes and Cloud Infrastructure is a plus

• Understanding of the principals of DevOps and Continuous Integration / Continuous delivery

• Good knowledge of relation database, specifically Oracle, MySQL

• Skilled in using Agile tooling such as Jira, Confluence

• Good English communication skill

Preferred qualifications:

• Preferred experience in financial institutions and fintech company

Tại NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

