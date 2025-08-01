Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 8F, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
• To provide the best IT financial services, we are looking for talented people with experience and skills in financial institutions or the information service industry.
• The Middle Developer will develop IT service, and main job is to write, debug, and test program codes for information service and credit evaluation solutions.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 3 to 5 years of hands-on development experience in Java and its frameworks (Spring Framework, Spring boot)
• Experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices
• Experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript
• Experience with Docker/Kubernetes and Cloud Infrastructure is a plus
• Understanding of the principals of DevOps and Continuous Integration / Continuous delivery
• Good knowledge of relation database, specifically Oracle, MySQL
• Skilled in using Agile tooling such as Jira, Confluence
• Good English communication skill
Tại NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
