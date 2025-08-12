Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Softflex LLC
- Hà Nội: 7th floor, Epic Tower, 19 Lane Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
• Design, build, and maintain scalable and efficient backend APIs and services using modern
frameworks and cloud technologies.
• Develop and maintain web interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with backend systems.
• Deliver customer-facing features and system improvements that directly impact user
experience and business metrics.
• Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other engineers to gather requirements
and translate them into technical solutions.
• Drive the full software development lifecycle: requirement gathering, system architecture,
development, testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance.
• Create and maintain engineering design documents to ensure clear communication of
system design and decisions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 4–6 years’ experience in full-stack development with strong backend (Java, Spring Boot/Security/Data) and frontend (React.js, ES6+, HTML5, CSS3) expertise.
Tại Softflex LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Softflex LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI