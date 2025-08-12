Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Design, build, and maintain scalable and efficient backend APIs and services using modern

frameworks and cloud technologies.

• Develop and maintain web interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with backend systems.

• Deliver customer-facing features and system improvements that directly impact user

experience and business metrics.

• Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other engineers to gather requirements

and translate them into technical solutions.

• Drive the full software development lifecycle: requirement gathering, system architecture,

development, testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance.

• Create and maintain engineering design documents to ensure clear communication of

system design and decisions.