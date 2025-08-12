Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Softflex LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
Softflex LLC

Lập trình viên Java

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Softflex LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 7th floor, Epic Tower, 19 Lane Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
• Design, build, and maintain scalable and efficient backend APIs and services using modern
frameworks and cloud technologies.
• Develop and maintain web interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with backend systems.
• Deliver customer-facing features and system improvements that directly impact user
experience and business metrics.
• Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other engineers to gather requirements
and translate them into technical solutions.
• Drive the full software development lifecycle: requirement gathering, system architecture,
development, testing, deployment, and ongoing maintenance.
• Create and maintain engineering design documents to ensure clear communication of
system design and decisions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
- 4–6 years’ experience in full-stack development with strong backend (Java, Spring Boot/Security/Data) and frontend (React.js, ES6+, HTML5, CSS3) expertise.

Tại Softflex LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Softflex LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Softflex LLC

Softflex LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Epic Tower, 19 Phố Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

