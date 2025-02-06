Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 22 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN
Mức lương
11 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Saigon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu ward, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu
Developing Health Care and Home Automation Applications.
Collaborate with team members to build apps.
Support the team to maintain, and add features to existing apps.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
MUST HAVE:
Skillful in Python, SQL (at least 1 year experience).
Having practical skills/experience in using NumPy, Pandas, and Polars.
Ability to solve problems by being collaborative, creative, and analytical skills.
Self-awareness, good team player, good sense of responsibility, result-oriented.
NICE TO HAVE:
Experienced in AWS Services: Athena, SQS, and S3.
Ability to read and implement scientific papers
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Attractive salary
● 13th-month salary, performance reward, holiday bonus,...
● 15 days annual leave
● Free lunch, tea break, monthly party,...
● Company trip and many exciting activities for team building
● Premium healthcare insurance, annual health-check program
● Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies
● Flat organization structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected
● Company sponsors for certification
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
