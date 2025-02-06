Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Saigon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu ward, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu

Developing Health Care and Home Automation Applications.

Collaborate with team members to build apps.

Support the team to maintain, and add features to existing apps.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

MUST HAVE:

Skillful in Python, SQL (at least 1 year experience).

Having practical skills/experience in using NumPy, Pandas, and Polars.

Ability to solve problems by being collaborative, creative, and analytical skills.

Self-awareness, good team player, good sense of responsibility, result-oriented.

NICE TO HAVE:

Experienced in AWS Services: Athena, SQS, and S3.

Ability to read and implement scientific papers

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Attractive salary

● 13th-month salary, performance reward, holiday bonus,...

● 15 days annual leave

● Free lunch, tea break, monthly party,...

● Company trip and many exciting activities for team building

● Premium healthcare insurance, annual health-check program

● Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies

● Flat organization structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected

● Company sponsors for certification

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

