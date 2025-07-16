Tuyển Market Research Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 770 - 845 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh
- Tây Ninh: BaRia VungTau, Thành phố Tây Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 770 - 845 USD
Purpose/Role Summary
Implement the inspection or testing tasks in time accordingly to the standard process, to ensure the quality of products shipped to Delta from suppliers. Test and verify products according to customer requirements to ensure it meeting the design requirements. This role reports to Supply Chain Manager, VN office.
Description
1. Proceed source inspection on site per standard process before shipment.
2. Manage documents of the inspection & testing reports.
3. Run product testing and equipment daily maintenance, report testing results.
4. Follow up other assigned tasks.
5. 15% travel in Vietnam.
Với Mức Lương 770 - 845 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. College degree or equivalent degree.
2. Knowledge of mechanical drawings.
3. Familiar with operating with mechanical measuring tools.
Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI