Tuyển Market Research Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 770 - 845 USD

Purpose/Role Summary

Implement the inspection or testing tasks in time accordingly to the standard process, to ensure the quality of products shipped to Delta from suppliers. Test and verify products according to customer requirements to ensure it meeting the design requirements. This role reports to Supply Chain Manager, VN office.

Description

1. Proceed source inspection on site per standard process before shipment.

2. Manage documents of the inspection & testing reports.

3. Run product testing and equipment daily maintenance, report testing results.

4. Follow up other assigned tasks.

5. 15% travel in Vietnam.