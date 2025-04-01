Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Media Planner/Buyer Executive

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
2 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD

Our client is a fast-growing e-commerce merchant with a strong presence on Shopify and other ecommerce channels. Our brand thrives on data-driven marketing, creative excellence, and strategic media buying. We are looking for a Senior Media Buyer who specializes in scaling paid media campaigns profitably and understands how to optimize ad performance across multiple platforms.

As a Senior Media Buyer, you will be responsible for developing, executing, and optimizing paid media strategies that drive revenue and customer acquisition. This role requires expertise in Meta Ads, Google Ads (including PMAX & Shopping), and Taboola, as well as a deep understanding of audience targeting, bidding strategies, and ad creative analysis.

You will work closely with our creative team, marketing strategists to ensure our campaigns are not only effective but also continuously improving.

Key Responsibilities
• Plan, execute, and optimize paid media campaigns across Meta Ads, Google Ads, and Taboola to achieve revenue and ROAS targets.
• Manage and scale large ad budgets (over $10M+ in Meta ad spend) for our e-commerce brands.
• Conduct in-depth performance analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement.
• Optimize Google product feeds and campaign structures for Shopping and PMAX.
• Work from a clean Meta ad account & Ensure ad accounts remain in good standing (no bans, policy violations, or restrictions).
• Collaborate with creative teams to refine ad creatives and messaging based on data insights.
• Test and implement new audience strategies, ad formats, and bidding models to improve efficiency.
• Stay ahead of industry trends, algorithm updates, and emerging advertising opportunities.
• Prepare detailed reports and present insights on campaign performance, including attribution modeling and cross-platform funnel analysis.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-media-planner-buyer-executive-thu-nhap-2-000-3-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job347575
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CRC Sports VN
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CRC Sports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CRC Sports VN
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Autoliv Vietnam
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Autoliv Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ELMICH
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CRC Sports VN
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CRC Sports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CRC Sports VN
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD
Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Autoliv Vietnam
Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Autoliv Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 05/03/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất