Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Our client is a fast-growing e-commerce merchant with a strong presence on Shopify and other ecommerce channels. Our brand thrives on data-driven marketing, creative excellence, and strategic media buying. We are looking for a Senior Media Buyer who specializes in scaling paid media campaigns profitably and understands how to optimize ad performance across multiple platforms.



As a Senior Media Buyer, you will be responsible for developing, executing, and optimizing paid media strategies that drive revenue and customer acquisition. This role requires expertise in Meta Ads, Google Ads (including PMAX & Shopping), and Taboola, as well as a deep understanding of audience targeting, bidding strategies, and ad creative analysis.



You will work closely with our creative team, marketing strategists to ensure our campaigns are not only effective but also continuously improving.



Key Responsibilities

• Plan, execute, and optimize paid media campaigns across Meta Ads, Google Ads, and Taboola to achieve revenue and ROAS targets.

• Manage and scale large ad budgets (over $10M+ in Meta ad spend) for our e-commerce brands.

• Conduct in-depth performance analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement.

• Optimize Google product feeds and campaign structures for Shopping and PMAX.

• Work from a clean Meta ad account & Ensure ad accounts remain in good standing (no bans, policy violations, or restrictions).

• Collaborate with creative teams to refine ad creatives and messaging based on data insights.

• Test and implement new audience strategies, ad formats, and bidding models to improve efficiency.

• Stay ahead of industry trends, algorithm updates, and emerging advertising opportunities.

• Prepare detailed reports and present insights on campaign performance, including attribution modeling and cross-platform funnel analysis.