Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
- Hà Nội: Toà FPT Tower, số 10 , Phạm Văn Bạch, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu
Engage with customers, users, and internal stakeholders to capture and prioritize product requirements for the Voicebot GenAI platform.
Define detailed user stories, acceptance criteria, and workflows aligned with product vision and business goals.
Collaborate closely with Product Managers, UX/UI designers, and engineers to ensure shared understanding and successful product delivery.
Analyze user behavior and feedback to identify opportunities for product improvements and new features.
Participate actively in Agile ceremonies (planning, refinement, demos) to facilitate smooth product development cycles.
Monitor product performance metrics and help define KPIs related to voice interaction quality and user satisfaction.
Stay informed on trends in Generative AI, conversational AI, and voice technologies to bring innovative ideas to the product roadmap.
Assist in managing product backlogs and roadmap updates based on evolving business priorities.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven ability to translate user needs into clear, actionable product requirements and user stories.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies and tools (Jira, Confluence, etc.).
Basic understanding of AI/ML concepts, especially related to voicebots and NLP, is a plus.
Analytical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Collaborative mindset with a passion for building user-centric products.
Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance and health insurance according to labor laws.
Creative, open-minded working environment that respects individuals
FPT Premium Care package
Activities and culture with FCI and FPT Corporation
Study support package for children of FCI union
Sponsor related courses and certifications
