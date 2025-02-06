Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Fraser Residence Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: C5, phố Đỗ Nhuận, Xuân Đỉnh, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Handle guest check-in including the processing of their reservations and rooming at the unit level.

• Handle all guest requests during their stay.

• Handle all front desk cashiering duties.

• Coordinate with other departments to demand Residents’ requests

• Handle all leasing activities including the conduct of site inspections and the closure of sales deals as required.

• Support sales and marketing by providing relevant information including customer feedback and sales leads.

• Handles guest queries pertaining to facilities, services, registration and information regarding shopping, banking, dining, entertainment,

and local events etc.

• Handles and records guest comments and complaints, and refer issues to supervisor when necessary.

• Manage individual portfolio assigned to maximize guest satisfaction.

• Responsible and accountable for handling and safe keeping of cash and guest valuables

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have knowledge in office administration

• Have customer service and communication skills

• Have good written and verbal English communication skills

• To be self-motivated and organised, prioritises tasks to meet deadlines independently

• To be service-oriented and enthusiastic

• To be meticulous and responsible, accomplish tasks effectively

• Have ability to work in a team and with other departments

Tại Fraser Residence Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Monthly service charge bonus (3.5 million VND per month)

• 13th-month salary

• Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance contributions

• Support for uniforms and meals

• Participation in various engaging employee activities

• Opportunities for professional training and skill development

• 12 days of annual leave

• Regular annual health check-ups

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fraser Residence Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin