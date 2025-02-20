Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Alpha Tower, 151 - 153 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Producer (Sản xuất phim) Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

Write content, produce videos, and manage content across online channels such as Facebook, Zalo, Instagram, TikTok, eDM, website, PR, and POSM media publications (e.g., standees, leaflets).

Manage and respond to customer inquiries on social media platforms.

Brainstorm and develop creative marketing campaign ideas.

Conduct market research and analysis to evaluate trends, competitor activities, and brand awareness.

Perform other tasks as assigned by the manager

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University students majoring in Marketing, PR, Journalism, or a related field are required.

Proficient in using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Zalo, and TikTok.

Capable of producing CapCut and TikTok videos. Able to shoot and record oneself (with team member support). Ability to act and provide voiceovers for video clips.

Interested in playing games (especially arcade games). Enjoys exploring, learning, and setting goals for oneself.

Ability to be creative, not afraid of change, regularly updates, explores, and creates new content.

Proactive at work, positive attitude, ability to focus and solve problems effectively, dynamic, and enthusiastic.

English proficiency is an advantage

Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Being a part of a young, dedicated, professional team

Chance to participate in the international environment.

Allowance: VND 4.000.000 per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi

