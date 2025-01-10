Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Hyundai Engineering Co.,ltd Hàn Quốc - Dự Án Aeon Mall Thanh Hóa làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

We are seeking a highly skilled and knowledgeable Legal Officer to join the Aeon Mall Thanh Hoa project team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the project’s compliance with Vietnamese laws and regulations, including but not limited to Labor law, Construction law, Fire prevention and control, and other applicable legal frameworks. The Legal Officer will act as a liaison between the project team and government authorities, ensuring smooth legal processes throughout the project lifecycle.

Key Responsibilities:

• Ensure the project complies with all Vietnamese legal regulations, including but not limited to labor law, construction law, fire prevention and control, and environmental laws.

• Review contracts, agreements, and other legal documents to mitigate risks and ensure alignment with applicable laws.

• Monitor updates and changes to relevant laws and regulations, providing timely advice to the project team.

• Act as the primary contact point for communication with government authorities, including but not limited to the Department of Construction, Department of Fire Prevention, and other relevant agencies.

• Coordinate the submission and approval of legal documentation required for permits, licenses, and certifications.

• Prepare and manage legal documents related to labor contracts, construction permits, and fire safety approvals.