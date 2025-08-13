Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Richy Tower, Floor 8, 5 Nguyen Xuan Nham, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District | Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
HR Scope of work
• Manages and directs various HR plans and procedures for all organizations; assists in the development and implementation of personnel policies and procedures.
• Monthly payroll management includes providing third party benefits to administrator vendor monthly clean input for payroll computation and auditing payroll files for accuracy as well as monitoring SHUI related data and transactions. Provide payroll computation in case of urgency.
• PIT calculation and declaration including PIT code registration for employees and dependents, for Vietnam employees and Expatriates.
• Oversee Social, Health, and Unemployment Insurance (SHUI) processes, including registration, changes, and reports.
• Responsible for responding to employee questions and inquiries about employee benefit programs and human resources policies.
• Leaves administration (annual leaves, paid leaves, benefit leaves, unpaid leaves) and overtime administration; Analysis reports on overtime costing, annual leave/sick leaves/unpaid leaves for BOD to analysis on workforce productivity.
• Administers and maintains company benefits programs. Informs and guides employees on benefits matters regarding eligibility, coverage and provisions. Compiles and maintains benefits records and documentation.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, tòa nhà richy, số 5 Nguyễn Xuân Nham, Cầu Giấy, HN

