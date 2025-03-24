Tuyển Product Marketing Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI) làm việc tại Hà Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)
- Hà Giang: Quảng Bình District, Ha Giang Province, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hà Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. MAIN DUTIES
• Making Annual Plan of Action (POA)
• Implementing the activities in Child Management fields: Home-visiting, Annual child letter, Annual progress report, gift money & letter, annual gift, new child
• In charge of Child Sponsorship fields: Health check, Special case
• Keep contact with managers and staffs in Head Office
• In charge of the efficiency of the activities during implementation: Preparing, Making proposal, plan, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, reporting
• Contact/Deal with related local partners to facilitate the implementation of activities
• Guide and ensure that partners, participants properly follow GNI regulations during the activities
• Regularly reporting on activities/events or when required to the person in charge of activities and project manager
• Managing and promoting the process of disbursement as planned
• Cooperating with other divisions in the office to implement the activities effectively
• Actively consulting Head Office for efficiency and adjustment of the activities/programs (if any)
• Implementing other activities when required by Project manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI