Tuyển Product Marketing Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI) làm việc tại Hà Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)

Product Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Giang: Quảng Bình District, Ha Giang Province, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hà Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. MAIN DUTIES
• Making Annual Plan of Action (POA)
• Implementing the activities in Child Management fields: Home-visiting, Annual child letter, Annual progress report, gift money & letter, annual gift, new child
• In charge of Child Sponsorship fields: Health check, Special case
• Keep contact with managers and staffs in Head Office
• In charge of the efficiency of the activities during implementation: Preparing, Making proposal, plan, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, reporting
• Contact/Deal with related local partners to facilitate the implementation of activities
• Guide and ensure that partners, participants properly follow GNI regulations during the activities
• Regularly reporting on activities/events or when required to the person in charge of activities and project manager
• Managing and promoting the process of disbursement as planned
• Cooperating with other divisions in the office to implement the activities effectively
• Actively consulting Head Office for efficiency and adjustment of the activities/programs (if any)
• Implementing other activities when required by Project manager

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)

Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 Khối A Tòa Nhà Sông Đà, Phường Mỹ Đình 1, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm