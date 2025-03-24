Tuyển Product Marketing Tổ Chức Good Neighbors International (GNI) làm việc tại Hà Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. MAIN DUTIES

• Making Annual Plan of Action (POA)

• Implementing the activities in Child Management fields: Home-visiting, Annual child letter, Annual progress report, gift money & letter, annual gift, new child

• In charge of Child Sponsorship fields: Health check, Special case

• Keep contact with managers and staffs in Head Office

• In charge of the efficiency of the activities during implementation: Preparing, Making proposal, plan, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, reporting

• Contact/Deal with related local partners to facilitate the implementation of activities

• Guide and ensure that partners, participants properly follow GNI regulations during the activities

• Regularly reporting on activities/events or when required to the person in charge of activities and project manager

• Managing and promoting the process of disbursement as planned

• Cooperating with other divisions in the office to implement the activities effectively

• Actively consulting Head Office for efficiency and adjustment of the activities/programs (if any)

• Implementing other activities when required by Project manager