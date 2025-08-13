Tuyển Product Marketing Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 28 Bis Mac Dinh Chi, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Duties:
You will act as the end-to-end business owner of the Transport vertical, with full responsibility for its performance, growth, and user-driver experience. This role spans strategy, execution, product alignment, and operational model optimization.
Responsibilities:
• Own the strategy and P&L for the Transport vertical across cities, with clear accountability for growth, efficiency, and service quality.
• Define and prioritize product roadmap in collaboration with Product Managers, based on data insights, pain points, and user feedback.
• Make final calls on pricing, promotional investment, and supply earning structure for your vertical, in alignment with functional teams (Finance, Marketplace, Ops, BD, etc.).
• Lead a small squad including 1 - 2 BAs to track performance, monitor funnels, and deep dive into product, user, and supply trends.
• Analyze and improve supply model: driver hour distribution, fleet usage, and incentive ROI to ensure service availability and economics.
• Customize by city: lead A/B tests, design local configurations, and scale high-performing playbooks across markets.
• Collaborate cross-functionally with Ops, Product, Tech, Marketing, BD, Finance, and Legal to launch features and solve structural problems.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
