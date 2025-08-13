Tuyển Product Marketing Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Duties:

You will act as the end-to-end business owner of the Transport vertical, with full responsibility for its performance, growth, and user-driver experience. This role spans strategy, execution, product alignment, and operational model optimization.

Responsibilities:

• Own the strategy and P&L for the Transport vertical across cities, with clear accountability for growth, efficiency, and service quality.

• Define and prioritize product roadmap in collaboration with Product Managers, based on data insights, pain points, and user feedback.

• Make final calls on pricing, promotional investment, and supply earning structure for your vertical, in alignment with functional teams (Finance, Marketplace, Ops, BD, etc.).

• Lead a small squad including 1 - 2 BAs to track performance, monitor funnels, and deep dive into product, user, and supply trends.

• Analyze and improve supply model: driver hour distribution, fleet usage, and incentive ROI to ensure service availability and economics.

• Customize by city: lead A/B tests, design local configurations, and scale high-performing playbooks across markets.

• Collaborate cross-functionally with Ops, Product, Tech, Marketing, BD, Finance, and Legal to launch features and solve structural problems.