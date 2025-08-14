Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?

At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!

HOW WILL YOU CREATE IMPACT?

• Coordinate with suppliers about the product planning relevant job arrangements

• Ensure system accuracy of production orders and planning parameters.

• Ensure good service and relationship towards internal and external stakeholders & customers.

• Work with suppliers, engineers, logistics and quality assurance staffs to meet delivery plan.

• Handle daily correspondences from suppliers, Asia program management and planning, Global Planners

• Expedite suppliers schedule and delivery.

• Monitor supplier production capacity, production status and material management.

• Follow up rejects status and results, from quality control inspection.

• Understand the capacities of assigned products and work closely with vendors to achieve committed capacities (manpower, machine, method, facilities and so on)

• Manage the raw material/WIP inventory of our vendors to ensure material availability and control the liability.