Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Hải Phòng: Tầng 3A, Số 4, Lô 22A, Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner

Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?
At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!
HOW WILL YOU CREATE IMPACT?
• Coordinate with suppliers about the product planning relevant job arrangements
• Ensure system accuracy of production orders and planning parameters.
• Ensure good service and relationship towards internal and external stakeholders & customers.
• Work with suppliers, engineers, logistics and quality assurance staffs to meet delivery plan.
• Handle daily correspondences from suppliers, Asia program management and planning, Global Planners
• Expedite suppliers schedule and delivery.
• Monitor supplier production capacity, production status and material management.
• Follow up rejects status and results, from quality control inspection.
• Understand the capacities of assigned products and work closely with vendors to achieve committed capacities (manpower, machine, method, facilities and so on)
• Manage the raw material/WIP inventory of our vendors to ensure material availability and control the liability.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Tại Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3A, Số 4, Lô 22A, Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

