Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

We are looking for individuals who are proactive, honest, responsible, and eager to make long-term contributions. Here, you are not just taking on a job — you are joining a journey to shape the sustainable energy future of our nation

- Coordinate with management to meet objectives.

- Support commercial aspects and efficient production schedules.

- Contribute to strategy development (commercial, financial, technical).

- Develop business plans (5-year, 3-year, quarterly).

- Ensure operational efficiency and compliance with site management.

- Assist in strategy preparation and presentations for Sponsors and Lenders.

- Support billing and resource utilization.

- Assist with planning and reporting.

- Ensure compliance with company policies.

- Prepare daily reports and draft letters.