Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 45 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Work from home, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 45 - 60 Triệu

Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a small team of Quality Control Engineers (5 - 10 members) Quality Assurance: Ensure the quality of the team’s delivery by setting high standards and best practices. Hands-On Involvement: Engage in 70% hands-on technical tasks, including test case design, execution, and defect tracking. Management Duties: Develop and implement QC processes and strategies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement within the QC team and implement solutions.

Quality Assurance: Ensure the quality of the team’s delivery by setting high standards and best practices.

Hands-On Involvement: Engage in 70% hands-on technical tasks, including test case design, execution, and defect tracking.

Management Duties: Develop and implement QC processes and strategies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement within the QC team and implement solutions.

Với Mức Lương 45 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a QC Lead or similar role in an IT product company/preferably in SaaS Strong background in both manual and automation testing.

Technical Skills: Strong Understanding of Software Development and QA Processes

Experience with different software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall). Proficient in various testing methodologies (functional, non-functional, regression, unit testing, etc.). Proficiency in automation tools (e.g., Selenium, TestNG, JUnit). Experience in developing and maintaining automated test scripts. Hands-on experience with tools like JIRA, Jenkins, Git, CI/CD pipelines. Experience with performance testing tools (e.g., LoadRunner, JMeter). Strong programming skills in relevant languages (e.g., Java, Python, JavaScript). Familiarity with database management and querying (e.g., SQL).

Leadership and Management Skills: Proven experience in leading QC teams.

Experience in managing QC processes for complex projects, ensuring timely delivery without compromising on quality. Ability to coordinate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product owners, and business stakeholders.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. Experience working closely with development teams to ensure alignment between QC and development efforts.

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills to identify root causes of issues and implement effective solutions.

Adaptability: Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work with experienced & strong technical veterans (software architects with 10+ years of experience). Friendly & active working environment.Work on various bleeding-edge technologies such as big data processing, video streaming,cloud computing. Annual health check, company trip, frequent team building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

