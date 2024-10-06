Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 60 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 60 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
45 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Work from home, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 45 - 60 Triệu

Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a small team of Quality Control Engineers (5 - 10 members) Quality Assurance: Ensure the quality of the team’s delivery by setting high standards and best practices. Hands-On Involvement: Engage in 70% hands-on technical tasks, including test case design, execution, and defect tracking. Management Duties: Develop and implement QC processes and strategies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement within the QC team and implement solutions.
Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a small team of Quality Control Engineers (5 - 10 members)
Team Leadership:
Quality Assurance: Ensure the quality of the team’s delivery by setting high standards and best practices.
Quality Assurance:
Hands-On Involvement: Engage in 70% hands-on technical tasks, including test case design, execution, and defect tracking.
Hands-On Involvement:
Management Duties: Develop and implement QC processes and strategies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Management Duties:
Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement within the QC team and implement solutions.
Continuous Improvement:

Với Mức Lương 45 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
Experience
Proven experience as a QC Lead or similar role in an IT product company/preferably in SaaS Strong background in both manual and automation testing.
Proven experience as a QC Lead or similar role in an IT product company/preferably in SaaS
Strong background in both manual and automation testing.
Required Skills:
Required Skills
Technical Skills: Strong Understanding of Software Development and QA Processes
Technical Skills
Experience with different software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall). Proficient in various testing methodologies (functional, non-functional, regression, unit testing, etc.). Proficiency in automation tools (e.g., Selenium, TestNG, JUnit). Experience in developing and maintaining automated test scripts. Hands-on experience with tools like JIRA, Jenkins, Git, CI/CD pipelines. Experience with performance testing tools (e.g., LoadRunner, JMeter). Strong programming skills in relevant languages (e.g., Java, Python, JavaScript). Familiarity with database management and querying (e.g., SQL).
Experience with different software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).
Proficient in various testing methodologies (functional, non-functional, regression, unit testing, etc.).
Proficiency in automation tools (e.g., Selenium, TestNG, JUnit).
Experience in developing and maintaining automated test scripts.
Hands-on experience with tools like JIRA, Jenkins, Git, CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with performance testing tools (e.g., LoadRunner, JMeter).
Strong programming skills in relevant languages (e.g., Java, Python, JavaScript).
Familiarity with database management and querying (e.g., SQL).
Leadership and Management Skills: Proven experience in leading QC teams.
Leadership and Management Skills
Experience in managing QC processes for complex projects, ensuring timely delivery without compromising on quality. Ability to coordinate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product owners, and business stakeholders.
Experience in managing QC processes for complex projects, ensuring timely delivery without compromising on quality.
Ability to coordinate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product owners, and business stakeholders.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Communication:
Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. Experience working closely with development teams to ensure alignment between QC and development efforts.
Ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Experience working closely with development teams to ensure alignment between QC and development efforts.
Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills to identify root causes of issues and implement effective solutions.
Problem-Solving:
Problem-Solving
Adaptability: Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
Adaptability:
Adaptability

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work with experienced & strong technical veterans (software architects with 10+ years of experience). Friendly & active working environment.Work on various bleeding-edge technologies such as big data processing, video streaming,cloud computing. Annual health check, company trip, frequent team building activities.
Work with experienced & strong technical veterans (software architects with 10+ years of experience).
Friendly & active working environment.Work on various bleeding-edge technologies such as big data processing, video streaming,cloud computing.
Annual health check, company trip, frequent team building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH KEGMIL VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 88 Bạch Đằng, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quality-control-thu-nhap-45-60-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job204197
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công Ty TNHH MỘC F&B làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MỘC F&B
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Phát triển mặt bằng Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Snow Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH AZTAX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Công Ty TNHH AZTAX
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Thornton Tomasetti Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Thornton Tomasetti Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công Ty TNHH MTV SX TM DV Hành Sanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV SX TM DV Hành Sanh
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công Ty TNHH Trading Perfect Partner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Trading Perfect Partner
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ SimpleTech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ SimpleTech
3 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Telemarketing YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu YOLA Education
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công ty CP Công Nghệ Futech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Công Nghệ Futech
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT NHẤT PHONG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT NHẤT PHONG
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Đức Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Quốc tế Educom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Quốc tế Educom
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Luật sư CÔNG TY TNHH FANTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FANTEK
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Planner Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Columbia Sportswear Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
9 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm