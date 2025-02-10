Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, execute, and maintain automated test scripts using Katalon Studio and Appium.

Utilize Katalon Runtime Engine (KRE) to execute automated test cases efficiently.

Design and implement robust test automation frameworks for web and mobile applications (Android & iOS).

Collaborate with developers and QA teams to define test automation strategies and improve test coverage.

Perform functional, regression, and performance testing to ensure software quality.

Trouble shoot and debug test scripts to ensure reliability and accuracy.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in test automation.

Strong hands-on experience with Katalon Studio, Appium, and Katalon Runtime Engine (KRE).

Experience Java for test automation scripting.

Experience in testing mobile applications (Android & iOS) and web applications.

Knowledge of CI/CD integration and automation execution within pipelines.

Familiarity with test reporting tools and defect management systems (e.g., Jira, TestRail).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.

English: reading, writing

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

No probation period

Salary shall be discussed during the interview;

Monthly working allowance when working at client's office;

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday);

Friendly, professional and open working environment;

Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;

Company Trip and Events, Birthday Party, Year End Party;

Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

