Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

EXPORT:

• Receive full documents from customer to open Export CD.

• Make others necessary related document.

• Coordinate with other departments to complete the delivery of goods.

• Arrange schedule and control trucking from Customer’s warehouse to Port.

• Following Shipping schedule until delivery to Foreign importer.

• Solve issue during processing.

• Support customer and do other works under nominated from manager.

• Make report about shipment and related expenses.

IMPORT:

• Receive full documents from customer to open Import CD.

• Coordinate with other departments to complete receiving goods.

• Arrange schedule and control trucking from Port to Customer’s warehouse.

• Following Shipping schedule until finish delivery.

Domestis & CO: