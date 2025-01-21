Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Roles & Responsibilities

Sales Admin has important role to support the Sale manager in monitoring the status of the sale orders to ensure the good service to the customers.

• Act as the ‘’key account manager’ to control the sale orders & samples orders from the customers.

• Verify the customer orders, the status of customer credit/insurance point to be able to send the request to Production Team to run the PO.

• Follow the status of production and inform the customer of the delivery schedule.

• Work with logistics agent to and internal logistic team to process the custom, the transportation to deliver to customer on time.

• Process all the documents related to sale activities such as profile, contract, product presentation.

• Other ad-hoc tasks be assigned by Sale Manager.

• Report directly to Sale Manager, or higher level – Commercial Director.