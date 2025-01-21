Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Arneplant Vietnam Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Arneplant Vietnam Company

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lot C_11E_CN, Street No. N15, Bau Bang Industrial Park Expansion, Long Tan Commune, Dau Tieng District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Roles & Responsibilities
Sales Admin has important role to support the Sale manager in monitoring the status of the sale orders to ensure the good service to the customers.
• Act as the ‘’key account manager’ to control the sale orders & samples orders from the customers.
• Verify the customer orders, the status of customer credit/insurance point to be able to send the request to Production Team to run the PO.
• Follow the status of production and inform the customer of the delivery schedule.
• Work with logistics agent to and internal logistic team to process the custom, the transportation to deliver to customer on time.
• Process all the documents related to sale activities such as profile, contract, product presentation.
• Other ad-hoc tasks be assigned by Sale Manager.
• Report directly to Sale Manager, or higher level – Commercial Director.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3+ experience year in similar position, especially with international sales.
• At least good in reading & writing English, can communicate in English is good.
• Can work in Chinese is a strong plus.

Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Arneplant Vietnam Company

Arneplant Vietnam Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot C_11E_CN, Street N15, Bau Bang Industrial Park Expansion, Long Nguyen Commune, Dau Tieng District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

