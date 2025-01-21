Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Arneplant Vietnam Company
- Bình Dương: Lot C_11E_CN, Street No. N15, Bau Bang Industrial Park Expansion, Long Tan Commune, Dau Tieng District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Roles & Responsibilities
Sales Admin has important role to support the Sale manager in monitoring the status of the sale orders to ensure the good service to the customers.
• Act as the ‘’key account manager’ to control the sale orders & samples orders from the customers.
• Verify the customer orders, the status of customer credit/insurance point to be able to send the request to Production Team to run the PO.
• Follow the status of production and inform the customer of the delivery schedule.
• Work with logistics agent to and internal logistic team to process the custom, the transportation to deliver to customer on time.
• Process all the documents related to sale activities such as profile, contract, product presentation.
• Other ad-hoc tasks be assigned by Sale Manager.
• Report directly to Sale Manager, or higher level – Commercial Director.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least good in reading & writing English, can communicate in English is good.
• Can work in Chinese is a strong plus.
