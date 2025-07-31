Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive request for technical support from dealers, customers, etc.

• Work closely with other related sections in Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) to solve service technical requests and give answer/solutions for dealers, customers, etc.

• Support to conduct training courses held by MMV.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education background: Bachelor’s degree with major in Automotive Technology

2. Knowledge: Intensive knowledge about automobile technology, car business & after-sales service

3. Experience: At least 3 years of experience in car maintenance & troubleshooting

4. Required skillset:

- Good English proficiency (intermediate communication, reading comprehension of automobile service technical materials)

- PC skills (MS Office)

- B2 driving license

5. Other requirements:

- Indulgence in automobile/vehicles, car troubleshooting with supportive manner

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin