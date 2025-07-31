Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive request for technical support from dealers, customers, etc.
• Work closely with other related sections in Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) to solve service technical requests and give answer/solutions for dealers, customers, etc.
• Support to conduct training courses held by MMV.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Education background: Bachelor’s degree with major in Automotive Technology
2. Knowledge: Intensive knowledge about automobile technology, car business & after-sales service
3. Experience: At least 3 years of experience in car maintenance & troubleshooting
4. Required skillset:
- Good English proficiency (intermediate communication, reading comprehension of automobile service technical materials)
- PC skills (MS Office)
- B2 driving license
5. Other requirements:
- Indulgence in automobile/vehicles, car troubleshooting with supportive manner
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
