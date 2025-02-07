Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kam Kiu Aluminium Products (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Kam Kiu Aluminium Products (Vietnam) Company Limited
- Nam Định: , Thành phố Nam Định
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
• Provide full range of administrative and coordination support in various areas of business duties with internal and external parties
• Assist the Directors/Managers to plan, organize and provide coordination support for business meetings, conferences, and events with internal and external stakeholders
• Translate a variety of documents from one language to another, while maintaining the content, context, and tone of the original text.
• Proofread and edit translated materials to ensure accuracy, completeness, and fluency.
• Interpret for business meetings and events, conveying the message accurately and objectively.
• Conduct research on industry-specific terminology and translate technical documents as needed.
• Maintain confidentiality and protect the integrity of sensitive information.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of three years of professional experience as a translator or interpreter
• Fluency in Vietnamese, Chinese and English languages
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in languages
Tại Kam Kiu Aluminium Products (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary commensurate with experience
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kam Kiu Aluminium Products (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
