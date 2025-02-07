Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kam Kiu Aluminium Products (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Provide full range of administrative and coordination support in various areas of business duties with internal and external parties

• Assist the Directors/Managers to plan, organize and provide coordination support for business meetings, conferences, and events with internal and external stakeholders

• Translate a variety of documents from one language to another, while maintaining the content, context, and tone of the original text.

• Proofread and edit translated materials to ensure accuracy, completeness, and fluency.

• Interpret for business meetings and events, conveying the message accurately and objectively.

• Conduct research on industry-specific terminology and translate technical documents as needed.

• Maintain confidentiality and protect the integrity of sensitive information.