Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu

I. Job Responsibilities:

• Responsible for providing technical guidance to lead the team to successfully implement jobs and projects

• Monitoring the analysis and timely resolution of technical and application problems

• Proactively identify areas of improvement needed to improve technological processes while minimizing disruption to business operations

• Ensure on-time delivery of work and projects and adhere to high-quality development principles

• Assist the Technology Team Leader in developing the team\'s blueprint based on Techcombank\'s business needs and goals

• Ensure project results and progress according to plan

• Proactively solve problems arising in the process of performing work, including ensuring resources operate efficiently and smoothly

• Attract, onboard and retain the right talents for a high-performing team

• Communicate team and individual KRAs/ KPIs, goals, action plan, expectations and results to team members

• Manage team performance & provide feedback regularly (following the annual performance management cycle)

• Enable team member’s professional and personal development through capability assessment, training, coaching & feedback, etc