Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Quang Trung
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 80 - 100 Triệu
I. Job Responsibilities:
• Responsible for providing technical guidance to lead the team to successfully implement jobs and projects
• Monitoring the analysis and timely resolution of technical and application problems
• Proactively identify areas of improvement needed to improve technological processes while minimizing disruption to business operations
• Ensure on-time delivery of work and projects and adhere to high-quality development principles
• Assist the Technology Team Leader in developing the team\'s blueprint based on Techcombank\'s business needs and goals
• Ensure project results and progress according to plan
• Proactively solve problems arising in the process of performing work, including ensuring resources operate efficiently and smoothly
• Attract, onboard and retain the right talents for a high-performing team
• Communicate team and individual KRAs/ KPIs, goals, action plan, expectations and results to team members
• Manage team performance & provide feedback regularly (following the annual performance management cycle)
• Enable team member’s professional and personal development through capability assessment, training, coaching & feedback, etc
Với Mức Lương 80 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
