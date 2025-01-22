Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES
- Bắc Ninh: Lô K1
- 2 KCN Đại Đồng
- Hoàn Sơn, Phường Tân Hồng, thành phố Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Working in the production lines, assure the production speed, quantity, quality of the products.
• Assure all production requirement and standards applied consistently.
• Study and do trials the methods to increase production efficiency and performance that not effected to the product quality.
• Finish the products, label, pack the finish goods.
• Operating the machines correctly and safely.
• Report the problems of the machine during production.
• Manage the production workers.
• Co-operating with the other production staffs to achieve the plan/ KPI of the production department.
• Co-operating with the other department staffs in case of issue raising/ improvement activities.
• Perform the other requirement of the seniors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• English: basic communication
• Have experience in sheet metal/assembly are prefered
• Can read/analyze the mechanical drawing
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
