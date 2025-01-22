Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lô K1

- 2 KCN Đại Đồng

- Hoàn Sơn, Phường Tân Hồng, thành phố Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Working in the production lines, assure the production speed, quantity, quality of the products.
• Assure all production requirement and standards applied consistently.
• Study and do trials the methods to increase production efficiency and performance that not effected to the product quality.
• Finish the products, label, pack the finish goods.
• Operating the machines correctly and safely.
• Report the problems of the machine during production.
• Manage the production workers.
• Co-operating with the other production staffs to achieve the plan/ KPI of the production department.
• Co-operating with the other department staffs in case of issue raising/ improvement activities.
• Perform the other requirement of the seniors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from college/university
• English: basic communication
• Have experience in sheet metal/assembly are prefered
• Can read/analyze the mechanical drawing

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô K-1-2, Khu công nghiệp Đại Đồng-Hoàn Sơn, Phường Tân Hồng, Thành phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

