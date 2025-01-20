Tuyển Sales Manager GemCommerce làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

Why we're looking for you

At our company, we empower talented individuals to lead, innovate, and thrive. As a Sales Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving our success in the IT Product and E-commerce space. This is an excellent opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast-growing organization where you can build and scale high-performing teams, implement your strategic ideas, and achieve your career ambitions. If you are ready to take on challenges, grow professionally, and make a significant impact, we look forward to welcoming you to our team!

You’ll do

• Develop and implement comprehensive sales strategies to drive company growth.

• Analyze market trends, customer needs, and competitive activities to identify opportunities and craft actionable sales plans.

• Recruit, train, and lead a dynamic sales team. Foster a culture of performance, collaboration, and continuous improvement to achieve and exceed sales targets.

• Oversee all sales operations, ensuring successful execution of plans.

• Participate directly in key sales activities to drive client acquisition, close deals, and optimize revenue streams.

• Build and maintain long-term relationships with key clients to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction