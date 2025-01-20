Tuyển Sales Manager GemCommerce làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

GemCommerce
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
GemCommerce

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại GemCommerce

Mức lương
Đến 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 5th floor, Artemis Tower, No. 3 Le Trong Tan, Khuong Mai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD

Why we're looking for you
At our company, we empower talented individuals to lead, innovate, and thrive. As a Sales Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving our success in the IT Product and E-commerce space. This is an excellent opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast-growing organization where you can build and scale high-performing teams, implement your strategic ideas, and achieve your career ambitions. If you are ready to take on challenges, grow professionally, and make a significant impact, we look forward to welcoming you to our team!
You’ll do
• Develop and implement comprehensive sales strategies to drive company growth.
• Analyze market trends, customer needs, and competitive activities to identify opportunities and craft actionable sales plans.
• Recruit, train, and lead a dynamic sales team. Foster a culture of performance, collaboration, and continuous improvement to achieve and exceed sales targets.
• Oversee all sales operations, ensuring successful execution of plans.
• Participate directly in key sales activities to drive client acquisition, close deals, and optimize revenue streams.
• Build and maintain long-term relationships with key clients to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại GemCommerce Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GemCommerce

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GemCommerce

GemCommerce

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vietnam Headquarter: 5th floor, Artemis Tower, No. 3 Le Trong Tan, Khuong Mai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

