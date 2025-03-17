Tuyển Sales Marketing 1C Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 12 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại 1C Vietnam LLC
- Hà Nội: 21 floor, Century Tower, Times City Mega Mall, 458 Minh Khai Street, Vinh Tuy Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 12 USD
We have an immediate opening for the position of 1C:ERP Implementation Specialist.
The 1C: ERP Implementation Specialist will be responsible for conducting demos and implementing the ERP software to customers, from requirements analysis to ensuring stable system operation. You will work closely with internal departments and customers to ensure successful project deployment.
• Collaborate with Sales in consulting and conducting demos to introduce ERP solutions to customers.
• Conduct surveys, collect, and analyze customer requirements regarding business processes and collaborate with the Technology team in providing suitable solutions.
• Participate in ERP project implementation, ensuring system installation, configuration, and operation according to the project plan.
• Test ERP software before handing it over to customers.
• Guide and train users on the ERP system.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience in a similar position in the IT field.
• At least 3 years of experience in ERP project implementation, with a strong focus on manufacturing modules.
Tại 1C Vietnam LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 1C Vietnam LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
