Tuyển Sales Marketing 1C Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 12 USD

1C Vietnam LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
1C Vietnam LLC

Sales Marketing

Mức lương
600 - 12 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 21 floor, Century Tower, Times City Mega Mall, 458 Minh Khai Street, Vinh Tuy Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 12 USD

We have an immediate opening for the position of 1C:ERP Implementation Specialist.
1C:ERP Implementation Specialist.
The 1C: ERP Implementation Specialist will be responsible for conducting demos and implementing the ERP software to customers, from requirements analysis to ensuring stable system operation. You will work closely with internal departments and customers to ensure successful project deployment.
• Collaborate with Sales in consulting and conducting demos to introduce ERP solutions to customers.
• Conduct surveys, collect, and analyze customer requirements regarding business processes and collaborate with the Technology team in providing suitable solutions.
• Participate in ERP project implementation, ensuring system installation, configuration, and operation according to the project plan.
• Test ERP software before handing it over to customers.
• Guide and train users on the ERP system.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
• Experience in a similar position in the IT field.
• At least 3 years of experience in ERP project implementation, with a strong focus on manufacturing modules.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

1C Vietnam LLC

1C Vietnam LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 21st floor, Century Tower, TTTM Times City, số 458 Minh Khai, Vĩnh Tuy, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

