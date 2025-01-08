Tuyển Sales Marketing Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 788 USD

Tuyển Sales Marketing Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 788 USD

Celltron
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Celltron

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Celltron

Mức lương
Từ 788 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 66 Đường Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 788 USD

The Call Center Executive - International Sales is responsible for generating sales and building relationships with international clients via phone, email, and other communication platforms. The said person must have experience in outsourcing new businesses, new projects, new clients from around the globe.
Call Center Executive - International Sales
Key Responsibilities:
Sales and Client Acquisition:
• Initiate and handle outbound calls to prospective international clients to promote our services.
• Respond promptly to inquiries from potential and existing international clients through calls, emails, and chat.
• Identify client needs, provide tailored solutions, and offer product/service recommendations.
• Close sales by effectively explaining the benefits of the company’s offerings.
Customer Relationship Management:
• Build and maintain strong relationships with international clients to ensure repeat business.
• Handle objections, resolve customer queries, and provide excellent after-sales support.
• Follow up with clients regularly to maintain engagement and foster loyalty.
Market Knowledge and Strategy:
• Stay updated on the company’s products, services, and industry trends to provide accurate information to clients.

Với Mức Lương Từ 788 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Celltron Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Celltron

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Celltron

Celltron

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Department

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

