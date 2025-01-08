Tuyển Sales Marketing Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 788 USD

The Call Center Executive - International Sales is responsible for generating sales and building relationships with international clients via phone, email, and other communication platforms. The said person must have experience in outsourcing new businesses, new projects, new clients from around the globe.

Call Center Executive - International Sales

Key Responsibilities:

Sales and Client Acquisition:

• Initiate and handle outbound calls to prospective international clients to promote our services.

• Respond promptly to inquiries from potential and existing international clients through calls, emails, and chat.

• Identify client needs, provide tailored solutions, and offer product/service recommendations.

• Close sales by effectively explaining the benefits of the company’s offerings.

Customer Relationship Management:

• Build and maintain strong relationships with international clients to ensure repeat business.

• Handle objections, resolve customer queries, and provide excellent after-sales support.

• Follow up with clients regularly to maintain engagement and foster loyalty.

Market Knowledge and Strategy:

• Stay updated on the company’s products, services, and industry trends to provide accurate information to clients.