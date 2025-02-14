Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kw International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

• Identify and target potential customers/partners with freight forwarding needs for U.S. trade.

• Proactively developing marketing initiatives through domestic and international organizations, online/offline workshops, exhibitions, and trade expo to generate leads

• Consult customers on logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, transportation, and customs clearance.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers, understand their needs to provide on-time exceptional service and capture any sales opportunities.

• Provide quotation and negotiate with customers for term and service level, to seal business deals but still secure operation profit.

• Coordinate with internal stakeholders to ensure smooth and efficient shipment execution

• Provide regular updates to customers regarding shipment status and address any potential delays proactively

• Monitor customer payment schedules and follow up on outstanding payments