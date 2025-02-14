Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kw International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Kw International
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 6, 68 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 5, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD
• Identify and target potential customers/partners with freight forwarding needs for U.S. trade.
• Proactively developing marketing initiatives through domestic and international organizations, online/offline workshops, exhibitions, and trade expo to generate leads
• Consult customers on logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, transportation, and customs clearance.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers, understand their needs to provide on-time exceptional service and capture any sales opportunities.
• Provide quotation and negotiate with customers for term and service level, to seal business deals but still secure operation profit.
• Coordinate with internal stakeholders to ensure smooth and efficient shipment execution
• Provide regular updates to customers regarding shipment status and address any potential delays proactively
• Monitor customer payment schedules and follow up on outstanding payments
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong understanding of U.S. freight routing, transportation, and customs clearance processes.
Tại Kw International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kw International
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
