Tuyển Software Engineer KOTRA HCM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10,000 - 12,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại KOTRA HCM
- Long An: CAN DUOC DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 10,000 - 12,000 USD
※ Company Profile
- Company Name: SEAPAC COMPANY
- Industry Type: Agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining and quarrying
- Web site:www.seapac.co.kr
- Major Achievement:
We are Seapac, headquartered in Busan, South Korea, established its Vietnam subsidiary in Long An in 2015. We specialize in manufacturing and directly exporting sports fishing gear to global markets, including the U.S. (partnering with Walmart), Europe, China, Korea, and recently, Russia. As an industry leader, we are committed to continuous growth and excellence in the fishing equipment sector.
※ Job Details
Position: Production planner
Nationality: Vietnam
- The production planning team helps ensure that the manufacturing plant operates efficiently, meets delivery deadlines, and satisfies customer expectations. make BOM and calculate the demand of material arrange the production plan to workers.
※ Working Conditions
