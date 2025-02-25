Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities:

10 positions - MBOM Engineer (PLM)

1. MBOM Developing and Manufacturing Change management:

• Create MBOM and complete structure in PLM

• Create color parts, purchased and in-house parts

• Create direct materials for CON, COI, BLN, WRE, TUB, FAB, LEA… according to info from Shops

• Set up all variant formulas for parts created in MBOM (color, market, etc.)

• Create Bill of Process in PLM, including all stations and operations per plant code

• Set up process flow in BOP

• Ensure all operation types are correctly identified based on feedback from manufacturing

2. Validate MBOM and BOP

• Analyze EBOM, MBOM and BOP and ensure all production required parts are represented correctly (including quantities, variant formulas and colors)

3. Break point management

• Attend BP meeting as specialist in own MCN and report background of MCN

4. Manufacturing Change Notifications

• Continuous teamwork with SAP and PLM team ensuring fluent communication between all systems to generate required demand for production