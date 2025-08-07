Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Record cash transactions from Dong Nai, Ha Noi, Da Nang, HCM & send cash reports.

- Support to issue output VAT invoices (when HCM Office's Accountant Staff is off).

- Allocate and book for prepaid expense when be required.

- Recording FAs & manage FAs documents

- Update and make monthly credit cards report.

- Reconcile account 152 (raw material) and 156 (merchandise) with the purchase books.

- Record to accounting book/ Prepare the list salary payment.

- Reconcile monthly PIT/VAT tax reports. and make Tax payment Slip(s).

- Make a report on the situation of foreign loans to the state bank.

- Make Investment project implementation status report.

- Other tasks assigned by CFO.

•Make related reports assigned by BODs.