Tuyển Software Engineer Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sebang Battery Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
Sebang Battery Vina

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Sebang Battery Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Record cash transactions from Dong Nai, Ha Noi, Da Nang, HCM & send cash reports.
- Support to issue output VAT invoices (when HCM Office's Accountant Staff is off).
- Allocate and book for prepaid expense when be required.
- Recording FAs & manage FAs documents
- Update and make monthly credit cards report.
- Reconcile account 152 (raw material) and 156 (merchandise) with the purchase books.
- Record to accounting book/ Prepare the list salary payment.
- Reconcile monthly PIT/VAT tax reports. and make Tax payment Slip(s).
- Make a report on the situation of foreign loans to the state bank.
- Make Investment project implementation status report.
- Other tasks assigned by CFO.
•Make related reports assigned by BODs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's degree in Accounting/Finance required, is an advantage.
2. Strong accounting background.
3. Comprehensive knowledge in accounting and tax.

Tại Sebang Battery Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sebang Battery Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sebang Battery Vina

Sebang Battery Vina

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: M Floor, Fideco Riverview,No.14 Thao Dien, Thao Dien ward, District 2.HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

