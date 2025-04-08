Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 800 - 18 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 800 - 18 USD

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Mức lương
800 - 18 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu Kinh tế Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, thị trấn Cát Hải, huyện Cát Hải, TP. Hải Phòng, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 18 USD

Key Responsibilities:
10 positions - MBOM Engineer (PLM)
1. MBOM Developing and Manufacturing Change management:
• Create MBOM and complete structure in PLM
• Create color parts, purchased and in-house parts
• Create direct materials for CON, COI, BLN, WRE, TUB, FAB, LEA… according to info from Shops
• Set up all variant formulas for parts created in MBOM (color, market, etc.)
• Create Bill of Process in PLM, including all stations and operations per plant code
• Set up process flow in BOP
• Ensure all operation types are correctly identified based on feedback from manufacturing
2. Validate MBOM and BOP
• Analyze EBOM, MBOM and BOP and ensure all production required parts are represented correctly (including quantities, variant formulas and colors)
3. Break point management
• Attend BP meeting as specialist in own MCN and report background of MCN
4. Manufacturing Change Notifications
• Continuous teamwork with SAP and PLM team ensuring fluent communication between all systems to generate required demand for production

Với Mức Lương 800 - 18 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

