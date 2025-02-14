Tuyển System Administrator Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Amata Industrial Zone Bien Hoa, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

• First level of IT support for any ISIT problems for Dong Nai factory and Long Binh DC

• Troubleshooting and solving problems then updating ticket in ServiceNow

• Perform build IT devices (Laptop, desktop, tablet, RF, printer, network devices,…)

• Manage IT inventory accuracy 100% for factory and DC (Server, PC, Printer, Mobile devices,…)

• Join IT Workforce 360 NCE activities (e.g. DOR, WOR, Go See Think Do, Standard Routine)

• Perform any tasks assign by IT Platforms and Workforce 360 Manager

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least bachelor’s degree in computer related field with 3-year experience.

• MCSA and CCNA certifications are preferred

• Good command in English both speaking and writing.

• Understand basic concept of ITIL especially IT Infrastructure management system process

- Good knowledge of Hardware and Software

- Basic knowledge of Windows Server 2016/2022

- Good Microsoft Windows 10/11, Microsoft Office 2016/2019 (including Visio, Project, OneNote)

- Good Microsoft Office 365 (SharePoint, OneDrive, PowerApps…)

- Printer troubleshooting

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin