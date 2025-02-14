Tuyển System Administrator Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển System Administrator Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Limited

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Amata Industrial Zone Bien Hoa, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

• First level of IT support for any ISIT problems for Dong Nai factory and Long Binh DC
• Troubleshooting and solving problems then updating ticket in ServiceNow
• Perform build IT devices (Laptop, desktop, tablet, RF, printer, network devices,…)
• Manage IT inventory accuracy 100% for factory and DC (Server, PC, Printer, Mobile devices,…)
• Join IT Workforce 360 NCE activities (e.g. DOR, WOR, Go See Think Do, Standard Routine)
• Perform any tasks assign by IT Platforms and Workforce 360 Manager

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least bachelor’s degree in computer related field with 3-year experience.
• MCSA and CCNA certifications are preferred
• Good command in English both speaking and writing.
• Understand basic concept of ITIL especially IT Infrastructure management system process
- Good knowledge of Hardware and Software
- Basic knowledge of Windows Server 2016/2022
- Good Microsoft Windows 10/11, Microsoft Office 2016/2019 (including Visio, Project, OneNote)
- Good Microsoft Office 365 (SharePoint, OneDrive, PowerApps…)
- Printer troubleshooting

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất