Tuyển Trưởng ca Metasource làm việc tại Ninh Bình thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

We are a British-owned company that manufactures (mainly) toys in Asia. We are looking for someone based in South Vietnam with a background as a quality inspector (of Toys would be a bonus) who could fulfill a quality control role, performing in-line inspection, and FRI reports.

The Quality Inspector is responsible for the standard quality of our products in Vietnam. We are looking for a flexible, independent, and detail-oriented person. The candidate should possess knowledge of techniques and production processes, and be willing to enlarge his/her skill set in the industry. It is also a plus if you have strong logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

What you will contribute during your time with the company

• Daily perform the in-line inspection for monitoring procedure of products. Work on root cause analysis and action plan with factory for all quality issues caught on lines. In the meantime, report it to the manager.

• Follow up Root Cause analysis and action plan for all customer quality complaints.

• Conduct FRI (Final re-inspection) and work on defects/correction plans with the factory.

• Review samples and stress critical points for improvement.