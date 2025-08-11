Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ CHÍNH XÁC DYNACAST BÌNH MINH làm việc tại Ninh Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ CHÍNH XÁC DYNACAST BÌNH MINH
- Ninh Bình: Lô B3, KCN Đồng Văn II, Phường Duy Hà, Tỉnh Ninh Bình, Việt Nam, Thành phố Ninh Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job title: Project Manager
Report to: General Manager
Responsibilities:
1. Manage and coordinate specialized departments
- Take the lead in receiving and implementing new projects.
- Work with departments to prepare project implementation plans.
- Report status to the Board of Directors and customers according to each phase.
- Develop quotation processes according to each product type.
- Work with other departments (design, process, quotation, etc.) to provide optimal technical solutions.
- Control the quotation process to ensure synchronization, feasibility, and efficiency to help the Company win orders.
2. Manage quotation activities
- Analyze and evaluate implementation of product design quotations
- Inspect and evaluate product designs before submission to Management for approval
- Coordinate with design team to clarify requirements & provide accurate, cost-optimized quotes that meet customer needs
- Monitor and update project quotation progress after customer approval
3. Manage product design activities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ CHÍNH XÁC DYNACAST BÌNH MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ CHÍNH XÁC DYNACAST BÌNH MINH
