Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ CHÍNH XÁC DYNACAST BÌNH MINH làm việc tại Ninh Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job title: Project Manager

Report to: General Manager

Responsibilities:

1. Manage and coordinate specialized departments

- Take the lead in receiving and implementing new projects.

- Work with departments to prepare project implementation plans.

- Report status to the Board of Directors and customers according to each phase.

- Develop quotation processes according to each product type.

- Work with other departments (design, process, quotation, etc.) to provide optimal technical solutions.

- Control the quotation process to ensure synchronization, feasibility, and efficiency to help the Company win orders.

2. Manage quotation activities

- Analyze and evaluate implementation of product design quotations

- Inspect and evaluate product designs before submission to Management for approval

- Coordinate with design team to clarify requirements & provide accurate, cost-optimized quotes that meet customer needs

- Monitor and update project quotation progress after customer approval

3. Manage product design activities