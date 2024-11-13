Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
13 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu

About BMBSoft:
We are proponents of IT innovation hailing from Vietnam, fueled by the ambition to revolutionize the programming industry. Our company has been established on the foundation of an exceptional technical team with extensive experience. BMBSoft’s culture focuses on speed, precision, user-friendliness. Choose our company as your new home to develop your career path in the IT sector. Here is some fundamental information about us.
Location: Headquarters: No.11 Lot 4, People’s Newspaper Area, Trinh Van Bo Street, Xuan Phuong Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Ha Noi, Viet Nam
Location: Headquarters:
Working hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday
Working hours
We are seeking a qualified and motivated individual to join our team as a Junior UX UI Designer. In this role, you will be responsible for the following:
Junior UX UI Designer.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross- functional teams to understand project requirements and client expectations
Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs for web and mobile applications
Design intuitive and visually appealing user interfaces that enhance user experience and drive engagement.
Work closely with developers to ensure design feasibility and maintain design consistency throughout the development process
Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on designs and improve usability
Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UX/UI design

Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Mush have:
Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction design (UX/UI) or related field
At least 1year of experience in UX/UI design, preferably in a software outsourcing environment.
Experience in web app design
Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, photoshop or similar.
Strong understanding of design principle, usability principles, and design thinking methodologies.
Nice to have:
Proficiency in English speaking is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation and Benefits
Competitive salary commensurate with experience and skills.
Full salary during the probationary period.
KPI and 13th-month bonus as BMBSoft’s policy.
Salary Reviews: 2 times a year.
Social insurance and PVI health care coverage after the probationary period.
Regular team-building activities as BMBSoft’s policy.
English classes facilitated by experienced foreign teachers (free of charge).
Additional activities such as participation in the Sports Club, weekly Happy Time, special occasion presents, and engagement in solidarity and team-building events.
Exciting opportunities in a dynamic and professional environment, with exposure to diverse projects and direct collaboration with foreign clients.
[Any other specific Compensation and Benefits relevant to the position.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất