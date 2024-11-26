Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
BSS Group

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Work closely with product marketing and other positions to understand the requirements and goals of the website and demos for Shopify products (new products and optimization for old ones)
Use tools such as Figma, PTS, and AI to create wireframes, mockups, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs.
Conduct user research and testing with the team to validate the design.
Apply best practices and design principles to ensure consistency, usability, accessibility, and responsiveness across different devices and platforms.
Communicate design ideas and rationale effectively to stakeholders.
Stay updated on the latest trends and developments in eCommerce design.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in design or related field or equivalent work experience.
Flexible attitude with a willingness to learn and adapt in a dynamic environment.
Provide a portfolio of previous work (in university/side projects) demonstrating strong visual design skills and problem-solving abilities.
Proficient in using design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, etc.
Basic understanding of UX design principles, methodologies, and psychologies.
Knowledge of information architecture, visual design, and usability testing.
Knowledge of popular CMS or e-commerce platforms such as Shopify
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Training and sharing sessions about product design by UX/UI designers.
Salary: Starting from 8M-10M/ month with performance rewards, reviewed every 6 months
5-day workweek (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM)
Youthful and inclusive environment (95% are 9x and 2k)
The agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development
Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, games, etc.
Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips
Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee.
13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip)
Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code
Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ui-ux-designer-thu-nhap-8-10-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job257526
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Tuyển Content Creator Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM
Tuyển Nhân viên R&D HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất