Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Work closely with product marketing and other positions to understand the requirements and goals of the website and demos for Shopify products (new products and optimization for old ones)

Use tools such as Figma, PTS, and AI to create wireframes, mockups, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs.

Conduct user research and testing with the team to validate the design.

Apply best practices and design principles to ensure consistency, usability, accessibility, and responsiveness across different devices and platforms.

Communicate design ideas and rationale effectively to stakeholders.

Stay updated on the latest trends and developments in eCommerce design.

Bachelor’s degree in design or related field or equivalent work experience.

Flexible attitude with a willingness to learn and adapt in a dynamic environment.

Provide a portfolio of previous work (in university/side projects) demonstrating strong visual design skills and problem-solving abilities.

Proficient in using design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, etc.

Basic understanding of UX design principles, methodologies, and psychologies.

Knowledge of information architecture, visual design, and usability testing.

Knowledge of popular CMS or e-commerce platforms such as Shopify

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Training and sharing sessions about product design by UX/UI designers.

Salary: Starting from 8M-10M/ month with performance rewards, reviewed every 6 months

5-day workweek (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM)

Youthful and inclusive environment (95% are 9x and 2k)

The agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development

Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, games, etc.

Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips

Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee.

13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip)

Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code

Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage

