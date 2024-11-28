Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: ADG Tower, 37 Le Van Thiem, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback.
Creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and mockups.
Translating requirements into style guides, design systems, design patterns, and attractive user interfaces.
Designing UI elements such as input controls, navigational components, and informational elements.
Creating original graphic designs for UI (e.g. images, sketches and tables).
Identifying and troubleshooting UX problems.
Collaborating effectively with product, engineering, and management teams.
Incorporating customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design in order to enhance user experience.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preference will be given to candidates who have worked in the field of financial, banking, and crypto apps.
Understand and apply Design System well into design (preferably having built Design System).
Have a good mindset, understand and are willing to research and develop UX
Proficient in using Figma, good system components, auto-layout.
Having knowledge about Crypto, Blockchain or having the spirit to learn is a plus.
English proficiency.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Negotiable based on qualifications and expectations;
Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday;
Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness;
At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly;
At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour;
Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities;
Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 37 Lê Văn Thiêm, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ui-ux-designer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job258264
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất