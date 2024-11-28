Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: ADG Tower, 37 Le Van Thiem, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback.

Creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and mockups.

Translating requirements into style guides, design systems, design patterns, and attractive user interfaces.

Designing UI elements such as input controls, navigational components, and informational elements.

Creating original graphic designs for UI (e.g. images, sketches and tables).

Identifying and troubleshooting UX problems.

Collaborating effectively with product, engineering, and management teams.

Incorporating customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design in order to enhance user experience.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preference will be given to candidates who have worked in the field of financial, banking, and crypto apps.

Understand and apply Design System well into design (preferably having built Design System).

Have a good mindset, understand and are willing to research and develop UX

Proficient in using Figma, good system components, auto-layout.

Having knowledge about Crypto, Blockchain or having the spirit to learn is a plus.

English proficiency.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Negotiable based on qualifications and expectations;

Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday;

Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness;

At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly;

At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour;

Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities;

Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

