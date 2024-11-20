Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Leadvisor Tower, 643 Phạm Văn Đồng, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm

Develop and implement sales strategies for products and services in the energy sector.
Build and maintain relationships with clients, especially telecommunications companies.
Identify and approach potential clients, providing consultation and offering solutions tailored to customer needs.
Negotiate, sign contracts, and monitor project execution progress.
Coordinate with other departments to ensure service quality and customer satisfaction.
Keep updated on market trends, competitors, and new developments in the energy sector to propose optimal solutions for clients.

At least 5 years of experience in sales in the energy industry.
Strong connections with telecommunications companies are a significant advantage
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Proficiency in English and/or Chinese; preference will be given to candidates who are fluent in Chinese.
Strong market analysis and evaluation skills with the ability to make quick and accurate decisions.
Self-motivated, highly responsible, and capable of working independently

Salary: Attractive salary with 13th month salary + Performance Bonus + Travel and phone-call allowance
Insurance based on Total salary + Medical Benefit Premium Healthcare Insurance
Internal training: Technical & Functional & Foreign Language
Working on flexible and multinational working environment.
Update skill and network to global standard.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, toà nhà Leadvisor Tower, số 643 đường Phạm Văn Đồng, Phường Cổ Nhuế 1, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm, thành phố Hà Nội

