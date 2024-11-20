Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Leadvisor Tower, 643 Phạm Văn Đồng, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement sales strategies for products and services in the energy sector.

Build and maintain relationships with clients, especially telecommunications companies.

Identify and approach potential clients, providing consultation and offering solutions tailored to customer needs.

Negotiate, sign contracts, and monitor project execution progress.

Coordinate with other departments to ensure service quality and customer satisfaction.

Keep updated on market trends, competitors, and new developments in the energy sector to propose optimal solutions for clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years of experience in sales in the energy industry.

Strong connections with telecommunications companies are a significant advantage

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Proficiency in English and/or Chinese; preference will be given to candidates who are fluent in Chinese.

Strong market analysis and evaluation skills with the ability to make quick and accurate decisions.

Self-motivated, highly responsible, and capable of working independently

Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Attractive salary with 13th month salary + Performance Bonus + Travel and phone-call allowance

Insurance based on Total salary + Medical Benefit Premium Healthcare Insurance

Internal training: Technical & Functional & Foreign Language

Working on flexible and multinational working environment.

Update skill and network to global standard.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin