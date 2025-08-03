Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 100 Ngõ Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, train, and fine-tune machine learning models for classification, regression, and clustering tasks.

Maintain and optimize data pipelines (ETL) to support model training and inference.

Deploy models into production as RESTful APIs or microservices.

Monitor model performance in production and implement retraining strategies.

Collaborate with data engineers to ensure data quality and availability.

Write clear, reproducible code and maintain version control (Git).

Document model architecture, experiments, and deployment procedures.

Support cross-functional teams (Product, QA, DevOps) in integrating ML solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Mandatory

Bachelor's degree in computer science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.

3-5 years of experience as an AI Engineer

1–2 years of hands-on experience building ML models in a professional setting or via substantial projects.

Proficient in Python and core ML libraries (NumPy, pandas, scikit-learn).

Practical experience with at least one deep learning framework (TensorFlow or PyTorch).

Familiarity with Docker and basic CI/CD workflows for ML.

Strong understanding of software development best practices and code quality.

Ability to analyze metrics, diagnose model drift, and optimize performance.

Strong English communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team.

Nice to have

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure) for ML workloads.

Knowledge of MLOps tools (MLflow, Kubeflow, TFX, ...).

Experience with big data ecosystems (Spark, Hadoop, ...).

Exposure to NLP, computer vision, or recommendation systems.

Contributions to open-source ML projects or participation in Kaggle competitions.

Proven research track record with ≥1 publication in AI venues.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Holiday celebrations

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: Monday to Friday.

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin