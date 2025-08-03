Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 100 Ngõ Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, train, and fine-tune machine learning models for classification, regression, and clustering tasks.
Maintain and optimize data pipelines (ETL) to support model training and inference.
Deploy models into production as RESTful APIs or microservices.
Monitor model performance in production and implement retraining strategies.
Collaborate with data engineers to ensure data quality and availability.
Write clear, reproducible code and maintain version control (Git).
Document model architecture, experiments, and deployment procedures.
Support cross-functional teams (Product, QA, DevOps) in integrating ML solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Mandatory
Bachelor's degree in computer science, AI, Machine Learning, or related field.
3-5 years of experience as an AI Engineer
1–2 years of hands-on experience building ML models in a professional setting or via substantial projects.
Proficient in Python and core ML libraries (NumPy, pandas, scikit-learn).
Practical experience with at least one deep learning framework (TensorFlow or PyTorch).
Familiarity with Docker and basic CI/CD workflows for ML.
Strong understanding of software development best practices and code quality.
Ability to analyze metrics, diagnose model drift, and optimize performance.
Strong English communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team.
Nice to have
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure) for ML workloads.
Knowledge of MLOps tools (MLflow, Kubeflow, TFX, ...).
Experience with big data ecosystems (Spark, Hadoop, ...).
Exposure to NLP, computer vision, or recommendation systems.
Contributions to open-source ML projects or participation in Kaggle competitions.
Proven research track record with ≥1 publication in AI venues.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Holiday celebrations
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

