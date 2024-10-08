Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tòa C+ Office, số 28 Thành Thái, phường Dịch Vọng, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu
Improve data curation process for large scale and high-quality datasets
Participate in building and training foundation and generative models that are optimized for performance and latency (focusing in Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Generative AI)
Participate in applying LLM models into real business cases
Với Mức Lương Đến 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
A Graduate degree in Computer Science, Data Scientist, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or another quantitative field.
Strong experience with Python and software engineering best practices
Willing to take on more challenges and responsibilities
Responsible for self-development.
Having Knowledge in Python, R, or Java is an advantage
Having Knowledge in machine learning algorithms, deep learning frameworks, and natural language processing (NLP) techniques is an advantage
Having Knowledge in Agile Scrum is an advantage
Having Knowledge AI development tools such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or scikit-learn is an advantage
Having Knowledge in machine learning frameworks and models such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, GPT, CNNs, and generative models is a plus
Good English Communication skills
Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional work environment: Friendly and open working environment; working with international team members and partners. Flexible working time and remote work policy Team-building activities: 1-2 company trips/year, not count on working days
Career development opportunities: Certification support with a minimum 50% of learning + certification fee for employees Reward/recognition: Tech challenge of the year / Project of the year / Member of the year (and more)
Compensations: Competitive & attractive salary with bonus (Reference bonus, End year bonus) Checkpoint every 6 months Tea-break
Working time: 8h30 -18h Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
