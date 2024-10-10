Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu

ABOUT US:

Spores Network operates as a Launchpad, VC and Accelerator. We can support projects from Fundraising to Growth & Community building.

1. Spores Launchpad: With over 200k++ members in our community and wide connections in the Blockchain industry. We have supported 50+ projects raised over 10M in funding via IDO & NFT sales.

1. Spores Launchpad:

Top 7 Most Popular Global Launchpad in Q1 2024 (by Cryptorank) Top 5 Global Launchpad by Total Raise in April 2024 (by Cryptorank)

Top 7 Most Popular Global Launchpad in Q1 2024 (by Cryptorank)

Top 5 Global Launchpad by Total Raise in April 2024 (by Cryptorank)

2. SwitchUp Accelerator: Hosted by Spores Network & Vietnam Blockchain Association, SwitchUp Accelerator Program brings startups the opportunity to get funded by top VCs and grow sustainably in the blockchain ecosystem help.

2. SwitchUp Accelerator:

250+ Projects apply for Accelerator 100+ VCs & Angels onboard 100+ Media Partners 1000+ Online registered & 500+ Invited

250+ Projects apply for Accelerator

100+ VCs & Angels onboard

100+ Media Partners

1000+ Online registered & 500+ Invited

3. Growth Agency: All-star marketing team, having carried out successful marketing campaigns for more than 20+ projects

3. Growth Agency:

Services include: Public Relations, Marketing, BD & Fundraising, Strategy/Advisory, Event Organization Successful case study: Cellana, MoveGPT, Ivendpay, Seapad, Ethlas, Hibiki Run, & So many more

Services include: Public Relations, Marketing, BD & Fundraising, Strategy/Advisory, Event Organization

Successful case study: Cellana, MoveGPT, Ivendpay, Seapad, Ethlas, Hibiki Run, & So many more

JOB DESCRIPTION

Reporting to: Research Lead

Reporting to:

What are the main tasks and responsibilities?

Analyze and research market trends and fluctuations: cash flow trends, outstanding ecosystems, on-chain indexes... through the use of platforms Research and analyze potential projects in many different fields (DeFi, NFT, Metaverse,...) for investment purposes Search for new trends/ new coins according to instructions; research, and propose new trends/ new coins. Portfolio management: projects being invested in (management of information, on-chain indicators of that project,...) Synthesize research content and prepare daily reports. Other duties as assigned

Analyze and research market trends and fluctuations: cash flow trends, outstanding ecosystems, on-chain indexes... through the use of platforms

Research and analyze potential projects in many different fields (DeFi, NFT, Metaverse,...) for investment purposes

Search for new trends/ new coins according to instructions; research, and propose new trends/ new coins.

Portfolio management: projects being invested in (management of information, on-chain indicators of that project,...)

Synthesize research content and prepare daily reports.

Other duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven working experience as a research analyst or similar roles at all levels Background: Finance, Economics, Business or some related fields. Proficient in using tools and platforms Proactive and work independently Priority is given to candidates with CFA certificate, finance/ blockchain certificate, and related certificates Proficiency in English is MUST (especially listening and reading)

Proven working experience as a research analyst or similar roles at all levels

Background: Finance, Economics, Business or some related fields.

Proficient in using tools and platforms

Proactive and work independently

Priority is given to candidates with CFA certificate, finance/ blockchain certificate, and related certificates

Proficiency in English is MUST (especially listening and reading)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 18M net/month + performance monthly bonus Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development

Salary: up to 18M net/month + performance monthly bonus

Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects

Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience

Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin