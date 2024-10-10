Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Mức lương
Từ 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu

ABOUT US:
Spores Network operates as a Launchpad, VC and Accelerator. We can support projects from Fundraising to Growth & Community building.
1. Spores Launchpad: With over 200k++ members in our community and wide connections in the Blockchain industry. We have supported 50+ projects raised over 10M in funding via IDO & NFT sales.
1. Spores Launchpad:
Top 7 Most Popular Global Launchpad in Q1 2024 (by Cryptorank) Top 5 Global Launchpad by Total Raise in April 2024 (by Cryptorank)
Top 7 Most Popular Global Launchpad in Q1 2024 (by Cryptorank)
Top 5 Global Launchpad by Total Raise in April 2024 (by Cryptorank)
2. SwitchUp Accelerator: Hosted by Spores Network & Vietnam Blockchain Association, SwitchUp Accelerator Program brings startups the opportunity to get funded by top VCs and grow sustainably in the blockchain ecosystem help.
2. SwitchUp Accelerator:
250+ Projects apply for Accelerator 100+ VCs & Angels onboard 100+ Media Partners 1000+ Online registered & 500+ Invited
250+ Projects apply for Accelerator
100+ VCs & Angels onboard
100+ Media Partners
1000+ Online registered & 500+ Invited
3. Growth Agency: All-star marketing team, having carried out successful marketing campaigns for more than 20+ projects
3. Growth Agency:
Services include: Public Relations, Marketing, BD & Fundraising, Strategy/Advisory, Event Organization Successful case study: Cellana, MoveGPT, Ivendpay, Seapad, Ethlas, Hibiki Run, & So many more
Services include: Public Relations, Marketing, BD & Fundraising, Strategy/Advisory, Event Organization
Successful case study: Cellana, MoveGPT, Ivendpay, Seapad, Ethlas, Hibiki Run, & So many more
JOB DESCRIPTION
Reporting to: Research Lead
Reporting to:
What are the main tasks and responsibilities?
Analyze and research market trends and fluctuations: cash flow trends, outstanding ecosystems, on-chain indexes... through the use of platforms Research and analyze potential projects in many different fields (DeFi, NFT, Metaverse,...) for investment purposes Search for new trends/ new coins according to instructions; research, and propose new trends/ new coins. Portfolio management: projects being invested in (management of information, on-chain indicators of that project,...) Synthesize research content and prepare daily reports. Other duties as assigned
Analyze and research market trends and fluctuations: cash flow trends, outstanding ecosystems, on-chain indexes... through the use of platforms
Research and analyze potential projects in many different fields (DeFi, NFT, Metaverse,...) for investment purposes
Search for new trends/ new coins according to instructions; research, and propose new trends/ new coins.
Portfolio management: projects being invested in (management of information, on-chain indicators of that project,...)
Synthesize research content and prepare daily reports.
Other duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven working experience as a research analyst or similar roles at all levels Background: Finance, Economics, Business or some related fields. Proficient in using tools and platforms Proactive and work independently Priority is given to candidates with CFA certificate, finance/ blockchain certificate, and related certificates Proficiency in English is MUST (especially listening and reading)
Proven working experience as a research analyst or similar roles at all levels
Background: Finance, Economics, Business or some related fields.
Proficient in using tools and platforms
Proactive and work independently
Priority is given to candidates with CFA certificate, finance/ blockchain certificate, and related certificates
Proficiency in English is MUST (especially listening and reading)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 18M net/month + performance monthly bonus Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development
Salary: up to 18M net/month + performance monthly bonus
Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects
Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience
Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-analyst-thu-nhap-tren-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job209551
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam
Trên 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CODLUCK TECHNOLOGY ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 USD CODLUCK TECHNOLOGY ., JSC
Tới 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Developer Công ty Cổ phần Appota làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Appota
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Tới 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Nguồn mở và Dịch Vụ FDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Nguồn mở và Dịch Vụ FDS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Bưu chính Viễn thông Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
50 - 55 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Viettel Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 26 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP
Tới 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
1 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Solar Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm