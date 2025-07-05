Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Copac Square, 12 Tôn Đản, P. 14, Q.4. T.P, Quận 4, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support the design, maintenance, and troubleshooting of the bank’s processes and software using Excel VBA tools as instructed.
Possess knowledge of programming languages to assist in implementing VBA Macros and tools.
Support the team in accelerating the information update process by minimizing manual tasks.
Report daily progress at the end of each day.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Mandatory: proficient in Excel VBA
• Holds a college degree or higher, major in computer science
• English reading skills (TOEIC 500+ or equivalent)
• No bad credit history and clean criminal record
• Ability to work independently or in a team.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competative salary
Full salary-based insurance coverage
Training and job guidance provided
Professional working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
