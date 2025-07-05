Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/07/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lot G7, Road 06, Song Than 2 IDZ, Di An Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province, Dĩ An, Thị xã Dĩ An

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receive and take over the WMS system source code from the current development team.
- Analyze system architecture, understand backend, frontend, database components, and API connections.
- Modify, maintain, or develop new features based on user requests.
- Work closely with internal departments to gather requirements, analyze feasibility, and implement technical solutions.
- Ensure system stability, perform data backups, monitor logs, and resolve technical issues.
- Write technical documents and user manuals, and standardize operational procedures.
- Participate in periodic meetings to report system status, propose improvements, and identify risks.
- Identify causes of issues (system, software, user acces, etc.).
- Advise employees on appropriate actions.
- Provide guidance on all company-supported applications.
- Develop processes, regulations, and guidelines for system operation and administration, related to business functions.
- Compile and report on expenses as requested by the Head of Department.
- Manage and archive assigned related documents.
- Perform other tasks assigned by the Head of Department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
- At least 3 years of hands-on experience in software development and system maintenance.
- Proficient in at least one backend programming language PHP, C# (Java/Python), with basic frontend skills (HTML/CSS/JavaScript; React is a plus).
- Experienced with relational database systems (SQL Server, MySQL, or equivalent).
- Strong system thinking: ability to understand data flows, logic, and module interconnections.
- Good communication skills with internal users to collect requirements and deliver effective solutions.
- Experience in enterprise software maintenance projects is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng theo hiệu suất công việc
Đóng bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm tai nạn theo quy định nhà nước
Tham gia Company trip/Company Outing

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô TH-1B, đường số 7, Khu Thương Mại Nam, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

