Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG
- Bình Dương: Lot G7, Road 06, Song Than 2 IDZ, Di An Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province, Dĩ An, Thị xã Dĩ An
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive and take over the WMS system source code from the current development team.
- Analyze system architecture, understand backend, frontend, database components, and API connections.
- Modify, maintain, or develop new features based on user requests.
- Work closely with internal departments to gather requirements, analyze feasibility, and implement technical solutions.
- Ensure system stability, perform data backups, monitor logs, and resolve technical issues.
- Write technical documents and user manuals, and standardize operational procedures.
- Participate in periodic meetings to report system status, propose improvements, and identify risks.
- Identify causes of issues (system, software, user acces, etc.).
- Advise employees on appropriate actions.
- Provide guidance on all company-supported applications.
- Develop processes, regulations, and guidelines for system operation and administration, related to business functions.
- Compile and report on expenses as requested by the Head of Department.
- Manage and archive assigned related documents.
- Perform other tasks assigned by the Head of Department.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 3 years of hands-on experience in software development and system maintenance.
- Proficient in at least one backend programming language PHP, C# (Java/Python), with basic frontend skills (HTML/CSS/JavaScript; React is a plus).
- Experienced with relational database systems (SQL Server, MySQL, or equivalent).
- Strong system thinking: ability to understand data flows, logic, and module interconnections.
- Good communication skills with internal users to collect requirements and deliver effective solutions.
- Experience in enterprise software maintenance projects is an advantage.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Đóng bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm tai nạn theo quy định nhà nước
Tham gia Company trip/Company Outing
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN LIỆU Á CHÂU AIG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
