Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
Design and build advanced applications for Android platform
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years of experience working with key technologies for the Android platform.
Deep understanding and 2+ years of experience with the Kotlin language.
Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.
Experience with Android SDK.
Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.
Familiarity with common patterns used in mobile application development such as MVI, MVVM, and MVP.
Experience in working with payment systems is a plus.
Good English or Japanese is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary: OFFER 35M + Performance bonus + the 13th-month salary bonus.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Onsite JP twice a year
Checkin Flexible. WFH twice a month
Chance of learning in the professional environment.
Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills.
Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance.
The company’s labor policy is completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.).
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
