Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Design and build advanced applications for Android platform

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience working with key technologies for the Android platform.

Deep understanding and 2+ years of experience with the Kotlin language.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Experience with Android SDK.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Familiarity with common patterns used in mobile application development such as MVI, MVVM, and MVP.

Experience in working with payment systems is a plus.

Good English or Japanese is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary: OFFER 35M + Performance bonus + the 13th-month salary bonus.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Onsite JP twice a year

Checkin Flexible. WFH twice a month

Chance of learning in the professional environment.

Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills.

Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance.

The company’s labor policy is completely under Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

