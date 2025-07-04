Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 22 - 45 Triệu

Headquarter: Daoukiwoom Group

Industry: Finance & Trading

Develop Mobile Stock Trading app using JavaScript under the Kiwoom platform

Work directly with remote team to clarify tasks and requirements

Develop new features based on the user requirements (analyzing requirements and system design)

Fix the reported problems/bugs of the system during the integration test, the user acceptance test, and the test for maintenance

Managing time and resources based on the WBS

Compile a weekly-report about the progress of tasks

Perform self-learning about a domain knowledge, write a report and conduct a seminar about it

Write high-quality, clean, elegant, maintainable, and testable code

Maintaining technical documents up-to-date

You will have the chance to be involved with each stage of different projects, to various aspects of software engineering and fostering your career growth.

Supporting IT Development and Maintenance of the Stock Trading Platform developed based on the KiwoomFramework for KiwoomIndonesia, Finansia (in Thailand), and so on.

Với Mức Lương 22 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education & Experience

Bachelor\'s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or relevant fields.

Minimum 3 years of professional experience in mobile app development using JavaScript or iOS/Android native.

Experience and knowledge in markup language, including HTML, CSS is a must.

Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.

Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git or SVN.

Familiarity with issues tracking tools, such as Redmine.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Experience operating in an Agile environment, with a deep understanding of agile development principles.

Soft Skills & Communication

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Able to communicate in English, written and spoken.

Strong communication skills and teamwork, international experience is preferred.

Nice to have:

Over 1 year of experience in developing securities solutions, including a smartphone-based trading platform utilizing the Mobile Trading System (MTS)

Proficient in utilizing the Mobile development Framework (Ionic, PhoneGap, React, Vue, Nexacro)

Experience on working with oversea team.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement

Competitive salary, salary review once a year

13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus

MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year

Global and professional working environment

Workplace Happiness

Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law

Premium Private Medical Insurance PVI and annual health check

15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 30-min menstrual leave for women

Company trip, YEP and monthly gathering time

Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner

Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly

Be well-equipped with new working equipment

Special Offer

Providing training and education experience in Korea with Korean Finance/IT expert

Providing opportunities to work and support in IT/Finance fields overseas.

HIRING PROCESS: The interview will be conducted at our office in Ho Chi Minh city.

Round 1:

Step 1: Live coding test

Step 2: Interview with part team leader (upon passing coding test)

Step 3: Interview with Director

Round 2: Final interview with Head Office in Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

