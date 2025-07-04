Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 22 - 45 Triệu
Headquarter: Daoukiwoom Group
Industry: Finance & Trading
Develop Mobile Stock Trading app using JavaScript under the Kiwoom platform
Work directly with remote team to clarify tasks and requirements
Develop new features based on the user requirements (analyzing requirements and system design)
Fix the reported problems/bugs of the system during the integration test, the user acceptance test, and the test for maintenance
Managing time and resources based on the WBS
Compile a weekly-report about the progress of tasks
Perform self-learning about a domain knowledge, write a report and conduct a seminar about it
Write high-quality, clean, elegant, maintainable, and testable code
Maintaining technical documents up-to-date
You will have the chance to be involved with each stage of different projects, to various aspects of software engineering and fostering your career growth.
Supporting IT Development and Maintenance of the Stock Trading Platform developed based on the KiwoomFramework for KiwoomIndonesia, Finansia (in Thailand), and so on.
Với Mức Lương 22 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor\'s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or relevant fields.
Minimum 3 years of professional experience in mobile app development using JavaScript or iOS/Android native.
Experience and knowledge in markup language, including HTML, CSS is a must.
Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.
Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git or SVN.
Familiarity with issues tracking tools, such as Redmine.
Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
Experience operating in an Agile environment, with a deep understanding of agile development principles.
Soft Skills & Communication
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
Able to communicate in English, written and spoken.
Strong communication skills and teamwork, international experience is preferred.
Nice to have:
Over 1 year of experience in developing securities solutions, including a smartphone-based trading platform utilizing the Mobile Trading System (MTS)
Proficient in utilizing the Mobile development Framework (Ionic, PhoneGap, React, Vue, Nexacro)
Experience on working with oversea team.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary, salary review once a year
13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year
Global and professional working environment
Workplace Happiness
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law
Premium Private Medical Insurance PVI and annual health check
15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 30-min menstrual leave for women
Company trip, YEP and monthly gathering time
Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner
Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly
Be well-equipped with new working equipment
Special Offer
Providing training and education experience in Korea with Korean Finance/IT expert
Providing opportunities to work and support in IT/Finance fields overseas.
HIRING PROCESS: The interview will be conducted at our office in Ho Chi Minh city.
Round 1:
Step 1: Live coding test
Step 2: Interview with part team leader (upon passing coding test)
Step 3: Interview with Director
Round 2: Final interview with Head Office in Korea
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI