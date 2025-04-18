Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
- Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Developer, you will be responsible for implementing solutions based on the requirements and research findings. Your primary role will be to bring innovative applications to life and integrate them into our existing e-commerce platform.
• Develop and implement solutions to enhance product offerings, customer experience, and operational efficiency.
• Understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications and actionable plans.
• Design, build, and test the models to solve specific business problems.
• Collaborate with researchers, software engineers, and other stakeholders to integrate solutions into the existing e-commerce platform.
• Monitor and maintain solutions to ensure optimal performance and accuracy.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in related fields to identify new opportunities for innovation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or other related discipline
• Self-motivated, quick learner, and with positive thinking
• Good communication skills and detail-oriented
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
