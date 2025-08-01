Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/08/2025
FPT Software

Business Intelligence

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: F

- Town 3, 3 Võ Chí Công, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, TP. Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT COMPANY
A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
JOB OVERVIEW
• We are seeking a C/C++ Developer to join us in developing cutting-edge software for medical devices such as blood analyzers, dialysis machines, and ultrasound systems, etc. This project focuses on the Japanese and Asian markets, in collaboration with leading healthcare technology providers, within a dynamic and innovative team environment
• We are seeking a C/C++ Developer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-intelligence-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job366009
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Phu Hung Assurance Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Phu Hung Assurance Corporation
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 346 - 423 USD SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
346 - 423 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 500 - 1 USD UNIMATES Education Vietnam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH MPA Việt Nam Consultants làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH MPA Việt Nam Consultants
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,000 USD LF Global Tech
Tới 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KIS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KIS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD UNIMATES Education Vietnam
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd
500 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI
18 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Shopee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Shopee
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm