Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your role is to partner with our clients to understand their knowledge gaps and identify experts with the most relevant experience and knowledge that can address them. One day you could be connecting a private equity firm with experts to better understand the sub-Saharan African telecommunications market, while the next day assisting a strategy consultancy looking into the growth outlook for solar energy in the Middle East.

You will need to think critically and fast, conduct high-level research into industries and companies, and identify the best experts ensuring they have the most relevant experience and knowledge to address our clients' questions. You will spend a reasonable amount of time reaching out to potential experts via phone and email to assess whether they possess the relevant experience and knowledge, before connecting them with our clients. Working on multiple client projects at once, you will quickly develop core skills in sales, time management & prioritization, negotiation, and professional communication skills.

II. RESPONSIBILITIES

- Analyzing client project briefs to pinpoint their knowledge gaps and performing thorough research on the industry and company to discover the most suitable experts;

- Engaging in outreach through phone calls, LinkedIn, and emails to connect with potential experts;

- Carefully evaluating experts for their relevance and appropriateness to meet client requirements with a strong focus on quality.