Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD

Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD

CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI

Business Intelligence

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI

Mức lương
18 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tôn Thất Đạm, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 USD

About SchoolUX:
SchoolUX is an EdTech company transforming how education is created, taught, and personalized. We combine AI-driven content generation, adaptive learning, and a real-time virtual classroom to deliver a seamless and interactive learning experience for schools, universities, and corporate training.
Our platform powers the entire digital learning lifecycle — from curriculum design and AI-generated content to interactive classroom delivery and learner analytics — in one unified ecosystem.
AS A SENIOR BACKEND, YOU WILL
• Build scalable backend systems for function pipelines
• Design plugin-based services to unify all modules
• Optimize for performance and scalability using modern cloud infrastructure and microservices
• Ensure system reliability through robust monitoring, observability, and CI/CD automation
• Help mentor junior team members
You won’t just build APIs — you'll engineer the brain of an intelligent education system.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT SKILLS WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI

CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tôn Thất Đạm, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-intelligence-thu-nhap-1-800-2-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job364321
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Intelligence Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Môi Giới Bảo Hiểm Marsh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Môi Giới Bảo Hiểm Marsh Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence TND Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TND Legal
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Persolkelly Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 570 - 850 USD Navigos Group
570 - 850 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 550 USD SAPP Academy
400 - 550 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Metainnotech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Metainnotech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Phu Hung Assurance Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Phu Hung Assurance Corporation
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 346 - 423 USD SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
346 - 423 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 500 - 1 USD UNIMATES Education Vietnam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH MPA Việt Nam Consultants làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH MPA Việt Nam Consultants
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm