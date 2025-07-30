Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tôn Thất Đạm, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 USD
About SchoolUX:
SchoolUX is an EdTech company transforming how education is created, taught, and personalized. We combine AI-driven content generation, adaptive learning, and a real-time virtual classroom to deliver a seamless and interactive learning experience for schools, universities, and corporate training.
Our platform powers the entire digital learning lifecycle — from curriculum design and AI-generated content to interactive classroom delivery and learner analytics — in one unified ecosystem.
AS A SENIOR BACKEND, YOU WILL
• Build scalable backend systems for function pipelines
• Design plugin-based services to unify all modules
• Optimize for performance and scalability using modern cloud infrastructure and microservices
• Ensure system reliability through robust monitoring, observability, and CI/CD automation
• Help mentor junior team members
You won’t just build APIs — you'll engineer the brain of an intelligent education system.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
