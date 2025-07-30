Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY SCHOOLUX AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 USD

About SchoolUX:

SchoolUX is an EdTech company transforming how education is created, taught, and personalized. We combine AI-driven content generation, adaptive learning, and a real-time virtual classroom to deliver a seamless and interactive learning experience for schools, universities, and corporate training.

Our platform powers the entire digital learning lifecycle — from curriculum design and AI-generated content to interactive classroom delivery and learner analytics — in one unified ecosystem.

AS A SENIOR BACKEND, YOU WILL

• Build scalable backend systems for function pipelines

• Design plugin-based services to unify all modules

• Optimize for performance and scalability using modern cloud infrastructure and microservices

• Ensure system reliability through robust monitoring, observability, and CI/CD automation

• Help mentor junior team members

You won’t just build APIs — you'll engineer the brain of an intelligent education system.